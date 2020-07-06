Find Savory SoCal Sandwiches for Fried Chicken Day

What to Know July 6

Did your Independence Day barbecue feature classic fried chicken, or did you decide to wait a few days to find your fried chicken bliss?

Did you choose, instead, to favor the frankfurters at the barbecue, or the burger platter, or to simply load up on all of those classic Fourth of July sides, from potato salad to corn on the cob?

If so, you might have had your chicken-craving eyes on July 6, which happens to be National Fried Chicken Day.

Of course, if you are a fried chicken fan, you can absolutely indulge on the Fourth of July, which is, for many of us, the perfect day to eat the crispy, spice-strong, super-succulent dish.

But fried chicken truly arrives in the savory national spotlight two days later, when a number of restaurants offer fried chicken specials or introduce new fried chicken-centered dishes in honor of the holiday.

Are you spending National Fried Chicken Day in Los Angeles?

We have so many celebrated fried chicken sandwiches, from the stacked-high wonders of Fritzi Coop, at the Original Farmers Market, to the Nashville-spicy wonders found at Dave's Hot Chicken, which has outposts in a few neighborhoods, including East Hollywood.

What fried chicken sandwich will you indulge in on July 6? Will it be topped with slaw, onion rings, a special sauce, or all of the above?

Dog Haus has a special on its Bad Mutha Clucka on July 6, which means you can get the hearty favorite for five bucks. You'll need to order via the Dog Haus app, and make sure that your closest Dog Haus is participating in the offer.

Details? Oh delicious: They're right here.

And at Pop!s Burgers and Shakes, in Santa Monica?

There's a new fried chicken sandwich on the bock, er, block. It's the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, it goes for $9, Swiss cheese, honey Dijon mustard, tomatoes and the all-important slaw.

But if you're not seeking a sandwich, you can go for the 20-piece wing meal. You can pick your flavor profile, too, from lemon pepper to buffalo.