Find Sweet and Salty Specials on National Margarita Day

What to Know National Margarita Day is Monday, Feb. 22

Casa Vega is reopening, with a $5 Classic CV Margarita on Feb. 22

Hopdoddy Burger Bar will have margaritas to enjoy at home, including the $20 "The Rocks" (normally $29.95)

Which comes first, the chip or the sip?

That depends upon the tortilla chip lover, the guacamole maven, the salsa aficionado, or the margarita connoisseur you're chatting with, of course.

For everyone approaches this particularly appetizing order, an order that can be changed up or varied, in different ways. Chip first, with salsa, then guac, then a taste of margarita? Or the other way around?

Whatever your preference here, there is no changing up the fact that National Margarita Day happens to take place, each and every year, on the 22nd of February.

As it will again in 2021, with some changes.

Many restaurants around Southern California are offering outdoor dining again, while others are observing a takeout/delivery plan.

So whatever eatery you'd like to support on Feb. 22, just check in and see what they're offering.

And at Casa Vega? The mood is celebratory, for the landmark Sherman Oak Mexican restaurant is reopening after a multi-week closure.

To spotlight its re-debut?

There's a special, one that coincides with the libation-themed occasion. "To celebrate, Casa Vega will be slinging its signature Classic CV Margarita for $5 all day and night on February 22. This will also begin a new series of Margarita Mondays – Casa Vega will now offer $5 margaritas from 4:30-7pm every Monday," shared the Casa Vega team.

But there's more to come: The low-lit, booth-handsome venue, which is located at the corner of Ventura Boulevard and Fulton Avenue, will have more specials, promotions, and festive moments to come in 2021, all to celebrate its 65th anniversary.

And at Hopdoddy Burger Bar? You can get your margaritas to go, for quaffing in your own home. What's on special on Feb. 22: "The Rocks is a 32-ounce bottle of the brand’s signature Doble Fina Margarita and The Roadie is a half-gallon bag of the House Frozen Margarita," and each is priced at $20 (they're usually $29.95 apiece)

Single-serving margaritas to-go are also available, for five dollars each.

And at El Torito? The spotlight is on the recently introduced Rosé Margarita, which features "... Olmeca Altos Reposado Tequila & Cupcake Rosé, with fresh lemon juice and agave nectar."