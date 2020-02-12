Find Valentine’s Treats That Are Gooey-Good

When you think about the 14th day of February, and enjoying something sweet, your mind likely alights upon a box of chocolates, the sort of candies that show up in a cardboard holder that is shaped like a heart, a Cupid, or some cunning combo of the two.

It's cute, for sure, but if you like doughy delights, or sweet snacks that have a more gooey character, you're probably going to look elsewhere for your Valentine's Day dessert.

Be, er, heartened, for the day of hearts is full of confections that go beyond the candy box. A number of Southern California bakeries, in fact, are whipping up a host of delectable just in time for the festive Friday event.

VooDoo Doughnuts, on Universal CityWalk, has a 14-dollar special, on, and that's an easy price to remember, given the date in question. You'll score a half-dozen goodies themed to the holiday, including a Sprinkle Cake, a doughnut that draws inspiration from conversation hearts, and more.

Magnolia Bakery is known for its cupcakes, yes, but the West Third bakehouse also has cornered the delicious market on fanciful banana puddings. The one that's happening now? It's a Red Velvet Banana Pudding, which means that, yes, there's cream cheese swirled through the vanilla pudding, and elements of red velvet cakey goodness, too, as well as banana.

Trejo's Coffee and Donuts will have a host of heart-shaped doughnuts for purchase, oh yes, that are dotted with taco-cute decorations, as well as the words "besos" ("Danny" is also on some of the doughnuts, too). There shall be broken-heart imagery, if you're looking for that. And Mr. Trejo himself will sign a few doughnuts on Valentine's Day. Those are priced at $40 each and include 24K gold flake.

And if you're looking to actually make a sweet with your sweetheart? Milk Bar on Melrose is leading a class on Feb. 16 that's all about, oh yum, creating a Chocolate Raspberry Jam V'Day Layer Cake. Details and sign-ups? Set your oven, we mean loving, to "high" now.