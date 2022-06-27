‘Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage' to Sail Again

The Disneyland park attraction reopens on July 25, 2022

New coral, fresh paint, and other touch-ups will add extra vibrancy to the watery ride

The attraction first debuted as the Submarine Voyage in 1959; Pixar's 2003 film "Finding Nemo" inspired the 2007's update

Where there's a gill, there's a way, as Marlin bravely discovered in Pixar's 2003 hit animated film, "Finding Nemo."

The caring clownfish had to go on a great and daring journey to be reunited with his son Nemo, and along the way? So many watery wonders were seen, from sunken ships to large sharks to a caboodle of colorful coral.

And migrating leatherback sea turtles? Whoa: Like, those were totally huge, too, in the beloved feature, which inspired "Finding Dory," the 2016 sequel.

We're not trying to make anemones here, though, by drawing out this intro: Rather, we're just stoked that the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage will be glug-glugging its whimsical way back into Disneyland park on July 25, 2022.

Of course, the ride, which first opened as the Submarine Voyage in 1959, didn't go anywhere, as anyone riding the Monorail or the Matterhorn Bobsleds could easily discern; rather, the sizable aquatic attraction underwent a lengthy hiatus due to the pandemic, a closure that prompted a major refurbishment.

That means fresh coral was added to the adorable adventure, which includes several submarines that cruise just below the waterline.

Paint-based touch-ups, too, have upped the destination's happy hues.

And Hank, the camouflage-cool septopus from "Finding Dory"? We're such a sucker for this tentacle-rocking dude, like many "Nemo" fans are.

Lucky us: He's now gracing a rock in the lagoon, a new addition to the attraction.

Snazzy special effects are also upping the "Nemo"-nice aura of the area, and lighting that adds to that oceanic atmosphere.

But before you can board these celebrated submersibles, you'll need a ticket to Disneyland park, and a reservation, too.

Find more about the attraction's re-opening here, and plan your trip beneath the waves now.