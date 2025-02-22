Savor a sunny Sunday at the first CicLAvia of 2025

What to Know CicLAvia: "West Adams Meets Jefferson Park"

Sunday, Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy over four miles of car-free streets on your bike; the route follows W. Jefferson Boulevard with three hubs at West Adams, Jefferson Park, and University Park

Free

Presented by Metro

CicLAvia began in 2010 and has visited dozens of Southern California neighborhoods over the last 15 years, giving cyclists and strollers the chance to enjoy car-free streets

February can definitely be on the damper side around Southern California, which means that slickers and rain boots are often out in fashionable force at the large outdoor events of winter.

But that won't be the case when the first CicLAvia of 2025 begins to roll, for Sunny, Feb. 23 will be full of bright beams.

Oh, did we type "Sunny" in the previous sentence? Perhaps that wasn't in error: The forecast for CicLAvia: West Adams Meets University Park is bright, temperate, and a not-so-February-ish 80 degrees.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

So stow the slicker then throw on your favorite shorts, tee, and sneakers as you prepare to roll along 4.1 miles of W. Jefferson Boulevard, with stops to enjoy the Local Gems along the way.

The CicLAvia team has spotlighted just a few of the fantastic finds and treasures around the neighborhood, including the spcaLA Pet Adoption Center, A Place for Youth, Reparations Club, POT Gardens, and Thinkspace Gallery.

Activities and engaging diversions will also flower along the route, with a skate session, a booth presented by the Los Angeles Zoo, and the Snap Yourself! mobile photo booth.

Of course, you can just swing by the pay-nothing party to pedal, roll, or pedestrian-it-up; CicLAvia is really about the easy-breezy approach, and going in either direction, for as long or as not long as you like, is the vibe.

If you'd like to arrive by Metro, and/or check out all of the happenings at the ever-bustling CicLAvia hubs, turn your handlebars in this direction now.