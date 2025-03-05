The first tulips are abloom at Descanso Gardens; thousands will soon follow

What to Know Descanso Gardens

La Cañada Flintridge

Staff members and volunteers planted 35,000 tulip bulbs were planted around the garden's Promenade area in January

The first tulips are popping as March begins; the peak bloom usually happens around late March (keep an eye on the garden's social feeds for the latest updates)

Wrapping your mind around 35,000 of any single thing existing in a single spot can be a bit of a brain twister, but picturing other examples might help.

There are around 35,000 days in around 95 years, give or take a couple of months, while many celebrated novellas boast around 35,000 words.

And at Descanso Gardens this spring? Some 35,000 tulips, in a kaleidoscope of gorgeous colors and patterns, will bloom over the colorful course of March and some of April. The blooms are never an "all at once" sort of deal but visitors will see the bulk of the blossoms when the peak week, or weeks, arrive.

Diligent flower fans planted 35,000 bulbs at the La Cañada Flintridge garden in January, all to give the destination's lovely Promenade area a chromatic appearance down the road.

We're now down the road from that early-in-the-year effort and the Descanso Gardens team is reporting that the first tulips are blooming as March begins.

This is right around the time of year that you'll spy those pioneering petals, with past "first tulip" honors being handed out in late February (so we're definitely square in the tulip zone).

That zone will only expand as March continues, with thousands of tulips tuliping all once, providing a carpet of bright and cheerful color. Of course, this is all leaning into what's up with the weather, so keep that in mind with the rainy days we have just ahead.

You can see this delightful display by paying admission to the garden or with a membership.

Other ethereal sights are adding joy to Descanso Gardens in the days leading up to the start of spring: The cherry blossoms are beginning to open in the Japanese Garden and other areas of the garden, while new roadside landmarks are adding a touch of humor and Americana to the Descanso railroad.