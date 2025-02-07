Fixit Clinics and Repair Cafés can mend broken household goods for free

What to Know Fixit Clinic

Saturday, Feb. 8 from noon to 3 p.m.

Sports Basement at 2100 N. Bellflower Boulevard, Long Beach

The next Repair Café will be San Marino on March 1; find out more about the Pasadena-area "free, roving, all-purpose repair shop" here

As far as the usual New Year's resolutions that clutter up our busy minds and bursting calendars go, "finally doing something about that broken bike/ripped jeans/wall clock that went kaput" is probably high up on our gotta-get-it-done lists.

Well, maybe: It depends on where you're keeping your nonworking stuff, and if the busted pile only grows bigger as you decided what to do with it, in lieu of throwing it out.

There's an uplifting alternative, one that has recycling, reuse, sustainability, and can-do gumption at its give-back heart: Pop-up events helmed by skilled volunteers, the sort of people who are great at mending, rebuilding, and shipshaping the not-so-good household goods that we'd dearly like to hang onto, if possible.

The upshot is this: Bring that iffy item by one of these events — something in need of a little TLC — and see if a handy person can't speedily repair a fabric tear, tighten a bolt, or save the thing you treasure, giving that cherished item a few more years, or decades, of life.

It's all free, which is certainly one of the best parts of these every-so-often events, but another "best part" is the chance to experience true community spirit in inspiring action.

Adding to this good feeling? Your treasured item, be it a plaything, shirt, favorite mug, or DVD player, will not be added to landfill or junked. The need to fight or forgo "throwaway culture" was cited by LAist as something we can all focus on.

True, not everything can be mended, but the Fixit Clinic team offers this thoughtful assessment for volunteers to consider: "Even if a repair doesn't succeed, you'll leave with knowledge that helps you troubleshoot and fix other items in the future."

A Fixit Clinic is popping up in Long Beach Feb. 8, and you can register to help out, or bring a broken item by, at this site. The clinics are presented by LB Recycles, in partnership with the LB Reuses coalition, Algalita, Pedal Movement, and Long Beach Time Exchange.

And if you're in the San Gabriel Valley? Keep your eye on the "roving" Repair Cafés. The next one is coming up March 1 in San Marino.