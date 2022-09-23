Flock to Two Free Festivals Near (and Inspired by) the LA River

What to Know The Frogtown Artwalk will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 3 to 10 p.m.

River Fest 2022 is flowing into LA State Historic Park on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Free; a waitlist is available for Riverfest 2022

Rivers fancifully flow through our dreams, serve as potent symbols in our myths, add depth to our shared stories, and when a truly famous waterway wends through the heart of a major metropolis?

We're drawn to it, time and again, for moments of merriment, creativity, and inspiration.

Los Angeles River has given our city plenty of inspiration over the years, something that will be very much on vivacious view over the first weekend of fall 2022.

On Saturday, Sept. 24? Frogtown, that oh-so-creative community that sits alongside the famous river, will be hosting its biennial art walk.

The free event, which will stretch over seven hours beginning at 3 p.m., begins right at the river, with a kick-off at Taylor Yard Bridge.

Activities, including a seed bomb workshop, chances to move (think a hula hoop contest), live painting, and lots of ways to soak in the splendor of the area, with art as a central focus, will happen throughout the afternoon and evening.

The evening will bring film screenings, an interactive light installation, and more ethereal additions to the ebullient event.

The following day, more river-based beauty will flow, but this time at LA State Historic Park. It's a separate happening, and not related to the Frogtown Artwalk, but River Fest 2022 still, at its heart, shares the tenets of community, art, and honoring nature.

Raffles, including a kayak, are on the Sunday, Sept. 25 schedule, as is a photo-ready green carpet.

The eveningtime to-do will shine a warm light on "FoLAR’s work and the LA River's deep connection to art, environmental justice, community health, and climate adaptation."

Films will be screened and food trucks will call upon the nighttime gathering, should you want to nosh while calling upon the much-loved park.

Which is, yes, not all that far from the river at the center of the celebration, the lovely LA River, a gushing go-to that brings so many people so much joy, creative spunk, and sheer inspiration.

Attending is free, and there's a waitlist to join, if you'd like to be there.