Flowers, lanterns, food, joy: The 2023 Lotus Festival will celebrate Indonesia

What to Know The 42nd Lotus Festival in Echo Park honoring Indonesia will be presented by the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks

July 15 and 16; free daytime entertainment, dragon boat races, and more

The Light of Dreams Festival tickets are $20-$30

A flower cannot bloom constantly for over four decades, but a beloved festival that finds its gorgeous inspiration in a particular flower definitely can.

Look to the annual July celebration at Echo Park Lake, the glad-hearted gathering that is full of floral splendor, cultural joy, and the chance to savor a day of sunshine, and sunny spirits, with people around the community.

It's the Lotus Festival, presented by the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks. The 42nd outing of the much-adored event will bloom, with dance, dining, music, and meaning, on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16.

The festival will honor Indonesia throughout the weekend with dance performances, delicious foods, vendors brimming with crafts and artwork, and other traditional touchstones.

And on the water?

The always thrilling and dramatically imagined dragon boats will glide swiftly across the iconic lake, with awesome power and on-board percussion.

Interested in participating in the oh-so-ethereal Light of Dreams Festival, which puts the flicker-filled focus on lovely rice paper lanterns? Just keep in mind that you'll need to buy a ticket if you'd like to play a part in the picturesque pastime.

"In Asian cultures, illuminated paper lanterns symbolize our hope for a brighter future, appreciation for our loved ones, and memories of those who passed away; while lotus lanterns represent rebirth, purity and life," shared event organizers.

"Through our event, we hope to create an incredible experience that brings families and friends together to celebrate the meaning of life and spread hope, peace and dreams."

For more on the free daytime offerings and the ticketed lantern event, visit this site now.