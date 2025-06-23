Flowers to photos, the OC Fair creative competitions astound and delight

What to Know OC Fair

July 18-Aug. 17 (select dates)

$15 general adult admission; other ticketing tiers and deals are available

88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa

Thinking of entering an OC Fair competition? There are some rules to know; start here before mixing your best brownies or cutting your favorite garden flowers

So many cool, colossal, and cute things at the OC Fair start with the letter C.

Cows, of course, have to take a top spot, but these noble animals might moooo-ve over to make room for chicks, too.

Other C-plendid fair sights include cones (topped with ice cream), concerts, and corn cobs (freshly roasted, of course), and coasters.

And Costa Mesa, where it all happens? The C-beginning city is synonymous with fair fun.

But let us pay lavish tribute to the C that must be seen to be believed: Competitions, specifically the many competitions that so memorably festoon the annual summertime spectacular.

The summertime showdowns run the gamut, from traditional crafts to "I had no idea people could even make that" items, those quirky and whimsical artworks that inspire us to think beyond our usual approach to making and baking.

Or even the table: The table setting competition (or tablescaping, if you like), which features creatively attired tables hewing to a kicky theme, is a popular draw for fair visitors each year.

You'll never simply place a napkin next to a plate ever again, not when you can find inspiration in an idea that may elevate the eating experience.

The 2025 competition entry window has closed but calling upon this incredible area while at the OC Fair is as important as knowing which fork to use or where to place the salt and pepper shakers.

Food, wearables, photography, and horticulture are also robust categories, and a few of the entry windows are still open, less than a month before the fair's 2025 opening date, if you'd like to participate.

The entry for cookies closes June 30, which is the same closing date for bars & brownies.

And if you have a luscious cake that is cheesy and dreamy and creamy, note that you can sign up to enter your most decadent cheesecake by June 30, too.

Cheesecake, like cookies, is also a C-starter, as are cut flowers and container plants, which also have their own competitions (and rolling entry dates during the fair).

For all of the competitions and contests set to tastily and impressively unfurl at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa starting in mid-July, C, er, see this page for information.