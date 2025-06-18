Fluffy fundraiser: Your pet might be featured in a Pasadena Humane calendar

What to Know Pasadena Humane 2026 Calendar Contest

$25 to enter; $1 per vote; find the pet pictures on this site and cast your vote

The annual fundraiser supports the important lifesaving work of the animal center

Every pet with five votes or more will is "GUARANTEED" to either appear in the calendar or the collage pages

Those pets chosen for a full-page calendar spread will enjoy a few special goodies, like a "custom pet portrait" and merchandise from Pasadena Humane

All pets are welcome; the contest is not restricted to those animals adopted at the Pasadena animal center

Dogs famously live in the moment, an admirable quality we can all be inspired by, so attempting to explain the concept of time-tracking, date-watching, and a 12-month calendar to our pets is a task best left untaken.

But we humans?

We totally need something to keep us updated on important dates. And tracking our appointments and obligations becomes far nicer when we can admire the eye-catching photos that often grace a classic calendar.

Pasadena Humane has long created its own fundraising calendar as a way to help the Raymond Avenue animal center do the community-focused work it does — staffers and volunteers worked around the clock to aid evacuees and displaced families during the Eaton Fire in January — and to spotlight lovable local pets.

Your chance to bestow some fun fame on your pet is happening now, for the 2026 Pasadena Humane Calendar Contest is open and ready for your sweetest, shaggiest, and snaggle-tooth-iest snapshot.

Voting is happening through June 30, and you can find the cute and current crop of canines, cats, and critters on the Pasadena Humane site.

Entering your lil' tyke is $25, and if you want to vote on a pet photo that sends your heart swooning? A vote is a dollar.

There are some plucky, bark-worthy prizes if your cutie is given a full-month spread on the 2026 calendar, including a custom portrait and some Pasadena Humane merchandise.

Don't fret if your furry one has an origin story that doesn't involve Pasadena Humane; the animal center's team says that the calendar contest is open to all pets, wherever they hail from.

If your pet is selected for his or her own calendar page, the photo shoot will take place in July or August.

Details? Meow meow: They're all here, including the pets already in the running for this great and uplifting honor.

And this is fantastic: "All entrants will receive a 2026 calendar by mail in the fall of 2025," is the good word.