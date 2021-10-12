Everyone has a favorite season, surely. But do you have a seasonal "meeting point" you're especially sweet on, the in-between-y weather that possesses some of the best parts of both seasons it touches or represents?

Spummer can be spectacular, with blooming flowers and sunny afternoons, and sfall has a warm mellowness we adore. Wintring can be chilly but charming, but let's get straight to something that absolutely cannot be quibbled with: Fwinter might be the best shoulder season of all.

And fall met winter, in a spectacular way, when a precipitation-packed October storm blew through the Eastern Sierra.

Mammoth Lakes shared some of the stunning snapshots of the autumnal accumulation, pictures that include both golden trees and frosty hills. Fwinter fans, prepare to moon over what just happened near Mammoth now...