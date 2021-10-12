Flurry Up, Fall: Winter Just Dropped by Mammoth Lakes

By Alysia Gray Painter

Everyone has a favorite season, surely. But do you have a seasonal "meeting point" you're especially sweet on, the in-between-y weather that possesses some of the best parts of both seasons it touches or represents?

Spummer can be spectacular, with blooming flowers and sunny afternoons, and sfall has a warm mellowness we adore. Wintring can be chilly but charming, but let's get straight to something that absolutely cannot be quibbled with: Fwinter might be the best shoulder season of all.

And fall met winter, in a spectacular way, when a precipitation-packed October storm blew through the Eastern Sierra.

Mammoth Lakes shared some of the stunning snapshots of the autumnal accumulation, pictures that include both golden trees and frosty hills. Fwinter fans, prepare to moon over what just happened near Mammoth now...

Mammoth Lakes Tourism
Substantial flurries visited a number of Eastern Sierra lakes on Oct. 11, 2021.
It's peak time for peak foliage, making the backdrop of winter-white especially dramatic.
People bundled up to enjoy the snow show before any potential melting commenced.
The area around Mammoth Lakes is known for its oaks, aspens, and cottonwoods, as well as fabulous firs galore (to add that ever-present green).
Rock Creek, which sits at over 9,600 feet, is enjoying its peak color. It's a "go now!" situation, if you'd like to see the show.
Golden hues and snow shoes: Find fwinter at its finest near Rock Creek.
Two seasons, one magnificent mash-up: Water shimmers near the snow and fall foliage at Rock Creek.
There's still time to see some of the show, but the snow may go.
Can't wait for full-on wintertime? Mammoth Mountain opens its ski season on Nov. 13, 2021.

