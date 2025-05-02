Flutter by this SoCal garden for bamboo bird sculptures and butterfly joy

The doorway to May in Southern California is absolutely flush with verdant vines, gorgeous petals, and the sort of scented breezes that tell us much of our world is in bountiful bloom.

But you say you'd prefer a slightly less purple and poetic way to sum it up?

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here you go: The start of the fifth month is an ethereally excellent time to call upon one of our region's flower-filled gardens, those multi-acre expanses that spill over with roses and fruit trees and pathways that seem to hail straight from an Impressionist watercolor.

(Okay, that was still pretty purple, but you'll forgive us our merry May mood.)

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

South Coast Botanic Garden has long been at the flowery forefront of our May daydreams — or "Maydreams" may be more apt — thanks to 87 uplifting acres brimming with beauty, including the property's famous Banyan Grove.

Now the Palos Verdes Peninsula destination is aflutter with fresh spring finds, including an outdoor show of bamboo bird sculptures and the return of "SOAR," a butterfly attraction.

Created by artists Donna Dodson and Andy Moerlein of The Myth Makers, "Bamboozled: An Unexpected Bamboo Adventure" includes an eye-catching octet of artworks all made from bamboo.

The tantalizing twist? These sculptures are sizable, creating a whimsical vibe at various points in the garden.

The tweet-tweet twist? They're all birds, including a handsome owl and stately scrub jay.

Other diversions will bloom at the garden in the days ahead, with "SOAR — Tropical Butterflies" starting its stunning season May 9, just two days ahead of Mother's Day.

"A beloved seasonal tradition, this exhibit features hundreds of vibrant butterflies, including the dazzling Blue Morpho, fluttering freely within our butterfly pavilion," shares the garden staff.

Visitors to the garden may enjoy the sculptures and the soarers through Sept. 30. Ticket information? Flutter by this site for more.

Good to know? There's a "Secret Adventure Ticket" to consider, if you're want to have an adventure among the bamboo birds; it's additional, as are "SOAR" tickets.

And if you're hoping to treat your mom to a day at South Coast Botanic Garden, you'll want to purchase your tickets soon.

Good news: The garden will extend its hours May 11 in honor of Mother's Day.