Fly Above the Golden State as a Popular Ride (Briefly) Lands at Disney California Adventure

What to Know "Soarin' Over California"

The glide-high attraction is back at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim through April 25, 2023

The ride's limited engagement coincides with the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival; "Soarin' Around the World" returns after the fest concludes

There are so many marvelous ways to experience the treasures of California.

Hiking through Yosemite Valley, dipping your toes in some of the state's splashiest rivers or lakes, or raising a glass of something sparkling near a gorgeous vineyard all qualify here.

But there's really only one route to "flying" over these spectacular spots, and several others, in a matter of a few magical minutes: Boarding Soarin' Over California, the fly-high attraction that first debuted at Disney California Adventure on the Anaheim theme park's opening day.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Since that 2001 event, the scenic adventure has taken wing in the hearts of countless fans, giving riders the chance to feel the thrill of flying while remaining well-belted on a capacious, state-of-the-art flight motion simulator.

The over-California attraction's first run came to a close in 2016 as "Soarin' Around the World" alighted at the Grizzly Peak Airfield destination, but it has returned quite a few times during the annual Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

The flavorful fest recently opened, meaning that fans of fanciful flights over our stunning state can once again take that memorable trip.

That is, for a limited time, for "Soarin' Around the World" will return on April 26, 2023 and "Soarin' Over California" will roll back into the proverbial hangar.

What can you expected to encounter on the massive 80-foot projection dome — simply calling it a "screen" feels like an extreme understatement — that instantly transports guests to some of California's most legendary locations?

Yosemite's jaw-dropping waterfalls make a cooling cameo, yes, and the picturesque wine country of Napa is also a star, along with some colorful hot air balloons.

Desert golf courses, scenic ski slopes, the Golden Gate Bridge, a San Diego-based aircraft carrier, and a beach softly lit by the setting sun are other favorite spots in the flight-forward film, as is the big ender: A trip over Disneyland, complete with fireworks.

You'll need a ticket and reservation to Disney California Adventure to soar high on this epic attraction, which is also celebrated for its olfactory element. Pine trees are one fragrant scent you might detect while riding, as are oranges (when you glide over all of those citrus-laden trees).