Fly high in the mountains on the Scenic Sky Chair at Snow Summit

What to Know Scenic Sky Chair at Snow Summit

880 Summit Boulevard in Big Bear Lake

The destination's summer season opened June 6

Scenic chairlift rides, mountain biking, a zip line, fossil activities, and other warm-weather pursuits are on the schedule

Note that the Scenic Sky Chair runs on select dates; check the site before making for your mountain adventure

$10 and up; kids ages 4 and under and seniors 80+ can enjoy the Sky Chair for free; see the attraction's site for ticket details

We'll never ungrip a talon, and then the other, and then proceed to spread our massive wings as we soar toward the clouds, owing to the fact that we are distinctly wingless and, quite sadly, 100% talon-free.

But we can savor being in the beautiful sky in the magnificent mountains, a place favored by all sorts of birds, including bald eagles, by enjoying a highly bracing and beautiful journey on the Scenic Sky Chair.

You'll find the chairlift at Snow Summit, which, yes, isn't too far from where Jackie and Shadow, the world-famous bald eagles, ride the breeze; hawks, too, favor the area, and a host of incredible avian superstars.

Even if you don't see too many feathery flyers while enjoying the Scenic Sky Chair, or interesting critters down below, you'll take in views of the San Bernardino National Forest that are truly sweeping, all while basking in perfectly temperate mountain air.

It's a summertime must-do for many Southern California families seeking heat-beating adventures, and it returned to up our sense of airy adventure June 6.

But the Scenic Sky Chair isn't the only summer pastime launching at Snow Summit on the first Friday of June; other diversions, including mountain biking and "basecamp activities" like fossil finding and 30-foot climbing wall are on the memory-making line-up.

Details, dates, tickets, and all of the fly-high fun-mentum you need is currently soaring on this site.