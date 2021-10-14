Fly Through the Sky Once Again on The Disneyland Monorail

What to Know Disneyland park in Anaheim

The Monorail, Walt Disney's iconic "highway in the sky," has remained closed to guests since spring 2020; it will reopen on Oct. 15, 2021

The single-track train debuted at The Happiest Place on Earth in 1959

Is a day spent at Disneyland park ever fully and totally complete without A) devouring a churro and/or Dole whip, B) posing with a Mickey-shaped balloon in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, or C) waving at The Disneyland Monorail?

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Every Disney devotee has a lengthy list of must-gets, must-sees, and gotta-enjoys, but high on that roster is interacting with the iconic single-rail train in some way, whether that involves an actual ride, waving at it from a distance, or making a wish while you stand under the lofty rail as the Monorail passes overhead.

(Those wishes are extra potent, we're just saying, in case you want to try.)

Now one of the Anaheim theme park's beloved "Big M's" (those would include Mickey Mouse, the Matterhorn Bobsleds, and, yes, The Disneyland Monorail) is prepared for its much-anticipated comeback.

For the Monorail will zoom-zoom again, with guests in tow, starting on Friday, Oct. 15, following a year-plus closure due to the pandemic.

The announcement was made on the official Disney Parks Blog on Oct. 14.

If you plan on being there for its momentous, Matterhorn-circling, toot-toot return, keep in mind that you'll need to wear a face covering while riding the futuristic locomotive.

Oh yes, and that there are two stations, including one outside of Disneyland park. Find it in Downtown Disney District, near the Disneyland Hotel (yep, you'll need your ticket and reservation to Disneyland to board).

The Disneyland Monorail has been an ideal way to zip between the western end of the resort and Tomorrowland for decades, but plenty of fans use it as a window-big way to see the sights, from the entrance of Disney California Adventure and the central courtyard of the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, to the gates of Disneyland.

Where, yes, people may pause, look up, smile, and enthusiastically wave. And even make a wish.

How to make a wish powered by the Monorail, though? Just pause under the rail, near the park entrance, and concentrate on your greatest wish, extra-hard, while the sleek train flies by, in almost sci-fi fashion, over your head.

For we almost forgot another Big M associated with The Happiest Place on Earth: Magic, which the wishes of guests, and The Disneyland Monorail, both have plenty of, of course.