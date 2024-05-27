Munch your way along Mission Street during ‘Taste of South Pasadena'

What to Know Taste of South Pasadena, presented by the Rotary Club of South Pasadena; the event raises funds for area nonprofits

Tuesday, May 28; 5 to 8 p.m. wine tasting, 6 to 9 p.m. food tasting

$20 to $90 (ticket prices go up at the door)

We're in the flavorful throes of Tidbit Season, which arrives when summer is at the doorstep and outdoor eating opportunities — think picnics, barbecues, tailgates, and such — mean we're in full grazing mode when we snack a little, socialize a little, and soak up some sunshine.

It's an ideal time of year for tempting "Taste of" events to pop up on local calendars, those stroll-around celebrations that give grazers the chow-down chance to sample bite-sized portions from a town's beloved restaurants, and perhaps a few businesses from beyond its borders.

Well, bite-sized and beyond: If you've ever nibbled your way through a "Taste of" happening, you know that all sorts of dining delights, offered in wee sizes and heftier portions, may make crave-worthy cameos.

South Pasadena's yearly try-this-try-that-tacular is here, just in time to dovetail delightfully, with these cool, May Gray days. Though by the time Taste of South Pasadena begins on May 28 — 5 p.m. is the start time for the wine tasting at Canoe House and 6 o'clock for the foodie segment of the celebration — the May-Gray-ness may have dissipated, giving way to soft afternoon sunshine.

It's the 10th Annual Taste of South Pasadena, and if you know the scenic City of Trees, you'll likely guess that bustling Mission Street, and its many eateries, will serve as the center thoroughfare. But some favorites along Fair Oaks Avenue, including the ever-piquant Gus's BBQ, are participating, too, making it a city-spanning affair.

And a few spots from locations further afield, like Cos & Pi, a charming eatery located near the southwest part of the city, will set up shop closer to Mission Street during the event, all to connect with longtime fans, the people who love hearty sandwiches and wholesome baked goods.

If you're eager to try some wines and beers, the sipping scene is centered at Canoe House, just across from Gus's BBQ. Some 27 wines and spirits will be on the pour, while "32 Favorite Food & Drinks" will festoon the food-tasting portion of the night.

Live music, genial conviviality, and community spirit will also be on display as you saunter along soaking up the small-town-a-tude.

Call it a quaint kick-off to Tidbit Season, when so many outdoor events will give us chances to snack at our own pace — a little of this, a little of that — while savoring some fresh air, pleasant temps, and easier days.