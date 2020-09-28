Forest Bathers, Take a Full Moon Walk at LA Arboretum

What to Know Sept. 30 and Oct. 1

6-8 p.m.

$30 non-member, $25 member (your ticket is good for one evening, so select your night when you purchase your admission); spots are limited

Your beloved bathing ritual might include a specific kind of soap, or a scented bubble bath, or a brush with soft bristles, or a favorite towel.

But if you're planning to go forest bathing, in the evening, by the light of our planet's lunar satellite, you'll require something that isn't sold in stores and is available to all: moonlight.

And if there is a gloriously full moon, your bathe-in-the-forest bliss may be heightened, deepened, and made more bewitching overall. Los Angeles Arboretum & Botanic Garden wants to help Southern Californians find that particular bliss, which feels particularly needed at this moment, over not one but two fall 2020 evenings.

Evenings that will serve as the bridge from September to October, upping the autumnal atmosphere.

For the Arcadia garden is offering a Full Moon Forest Bathing experience, one that will glimmer on Wednesday, Sept. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 1.

Your $30 ticket, or $25 if you're an Arboretum member? It's good for the night you select, and two hours of guided, into-the-trees strolling.

"Inspired by the Japanese practice of shinrin yoku, Forest Bathing has been scientifically proven to boost immune strength, reduce stress, and improve cognitive functioning," shares LA Arboretum. "But beyond these physiological changes, Forest Bathing also offers us the opportunity to deepen our relationship with the natural world."

This outdoors, by-moonlight adventure will be socially distanced and face coverings are required.

If you're ready for the beauty of autumn, but you're seeking a natural expression, rather than the frightful fun of Halloween, a nighttime bout of forest bathing could be what you crave.

Quiet-a-tude, fresh air, and moon glow are some of the hallmarks of such an event, which is about being outside but also going within.

"By slowing down and carefully observing with all our senses, we may begin to notice incredible things that may have eluded us for our whole lives," says the event page. "In escaping the rapid pace of our daily routines, we may find unparalleled beauty in the moment and in doing so, relax into the beauty all around.

Tickets are limited, so purchase your place on this alfresco, lunar-lovely lark now.