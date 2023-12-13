Forsooth, the Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire's holiday sale is merrily afoot

What to Know The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire is happening every Saturday and Sunday from April 6 through May 19, 2024

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale

Buy a discounted ticket during the Holidazzle Sale, which ends Jan. 3; you'll need to use your entry from April 6-21 (again, Saturdays and Sundays only)

What's faster than Santa's sleigh, Rudolph's hooves, and Frosty sliding down a snowy hillside?

The gallop of a magnificent horse is quicker, we'll wager, especially when the steed is participating in a jousting ceremony.

And when it comes to the galloping approach of the Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire, the longtime lark that unfurls, like so many bright royal banners, at Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area each spring?

That, too, is as speedy as a sled, Santa, and magical reindeer, all rolled into one.

Which is to say this: April will be here in mere moments, and you'll be donning your queenly fashion to regally stroll around the Irwindale-based Renaissance festival.

If you know this to be true, that time does travel swiftly, then secure your discounted entry to the popular multi-weekend affair at once.

How? By booking your admission through the Holidazzle Sale, an annual end-of-the-year treat for lovers of this ye olde festivity.

The savings are afoot — or "ahoof," rather, if you'd rather we continue with the equine imagery — through Jan. 3, 2024.

You'll save "$10 per adult ticket!," is the intriguing vow, and how you'll choose to apply that tenner is up to you.

Will you put the money you saved toward a new crown? A leather vest or fresh sparkly tights? The famously outlandish outfits seen around the outdoor event are fantastical, historical, and sometimes a combination of the two.

You might call such fashion "fantastorical," which is what happens when the realm of fairies colorfully collides with the attire of the everyday world.

Do read up on all you need to know about the limited-time sale, from when you'll need to use it by, and information about reservations. Oh wait: Reservations are not required, so to that we shall give a rousing "huzzah"!

And we jest you not: You will have six days to enter with your discounted ticket, on a Saturday or Sunday from April 6 through April 21, 2024.

Ren Faire will continue to joust, jest, and bring joy over a sizable swath of the spring.

The full run of the festival, which takes place on weekends, not weekdays, is April 6 through May 19, 2024.