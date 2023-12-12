Free and festive: Sing carols with the LA Master Chorale on this DTLA plaza

What to Know Carols on the Plaza

Free; Monday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m.

No ticket or reservation is needed; just stop by The Music Center's Jerry Moss Plaza to join members of the Los Angeles Master Chorale in cheerful song

A vibrant carol, warbled with warmth and enthusiasm, is an instant cheer-bringer, the sort of song that warms the nose and puts some twinkle in the toes.

Singing "Deck the Halls" while we clean our home ahead of our relatives' arrival makes the chore more cheerful and "Jingle Bells," hummed softly, can help to de-stress any December shopping excursion.

But here's where the act of caroling gets super-charged: When we're with the community, in an illuminated and iconic outdoor area, and a world-famous vocal group is at the lively lead.

That's just what will ho-ho-happen on Monday, Dec. 18 when "Carols on the Plaza," an under-the-stars sing-along, takes place.

Members of the Los Angeles Master Chorale are in the spotlight, but so is everyone who attends: This is very much a get-together, glee-out, experience-the-shared-joy sort of event.

"Frosty the Snowman" is on the setlist, as is "Joy to the World," and the chorale's acclaimed artistic director, Grant Gershon, will helm the sparkly ceremonies.

Reservations? You won't need them. Paying to get in? That's another "nope" — it really is free.

Free and breezy, we should add: Since this is outdoors, you'll want to bundle up as though you were going caroling, house to house, on a brisk winter's night. Snowmen-covered scarves, knit caps, and even mittens may be just the jolly mode of dress you'll desire.

The Music Center, by the by, is brimming with brilliant and bubbly offerings this holiday season, including another you-sing-with-us event, the Holiday Sing-Along inside Walt Disney Concert Hall on Saturday, Dec. 16.

This is ticketed, and it is a daytime to-do, with an 11:30 a.m. early-starter and a 2:30 p.m. option.

For details, and booking your spot, fa, la, la by this site now.