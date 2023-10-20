Free and full of creative moxie, the Brewery Artwalk returns for a full fall weekend

What to Know Brewery Artwalk, featuring over 100 artists; visit galleries, creative spaces, and private homes around the 16-acre campus

The fall outing is set for Oct. 21 and 22, 2023; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission and parking are free; a few food trucks will visit the event

A gallery can be almost any size, but if we were to visualize some of the gems we adore, those welcoming spaces that possess an air of artsy intimacy, we're likely thinking of a snug room or two with enough wall or floor space for the artworks.

But when you thread several galleries together, as well as humming creative spaces, outdoor areas, and the homes of artists, too, you get something rather different though equally as delightful.

You're not trading on the intimacy of a gallery — that can still be found — but when you're on a campus that spans some 16 acres, there's an especially airy feel to the art appreciation.

And such a creativity-centered campus happens to be right here in Los Angeles, at the Brewery Arts Complex just off the 5 Freeway near downtown.

Billed as "the world's largest art complex," the former Pabst Blue Ribbon Brewery is now where dozens of photographers, sculptors, illustrators, textile artists, and painters work, show, and live.

Twice a year, many of those artists — well over 100, in fact — open the doors to their studios and, yes, even their homes for the Brewery Artwalk.

Call it an art-tacular of the most sizable and scintillating scale.

Starting at one industrial and capacious building before wending your way through the other structures dotting the colossal complex is an act of discovery and exploration, one that doesn't come with a ticket fee nor a cost to park.

Mixed media, fashion, and ceramics will all be in the spotlight at the fall 2023 event; check out some of the artists set to participate here, or find them along the way.

You'll be able to meet many of the Brewery dwellers, too, one of the joys of this long-running event.

And we do mean "long-running": The Brewery Artwalk, which also enjoys a spring edition, will soon celebrate its 40th anniversary with a happening that will surely involve more art, more conversation, more introductions, and more exploration, the sort that can lift the spirits, expand the mind, or aid both important acts concurrently.