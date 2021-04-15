Free and Fun, ArtNight Pasadena Parties on, Online

What to Know Friday night, April 16 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Free

Take a scintillating screen-based spin through some of the Crown City's celebrated art spaces

Adding art to your brain can be as straightforward an act as pouring melted butter on popcorn, and as deliciously satisfying, too.

But sometimes? You can wonder how to quickly connect with new art and the satisfaction that follows.

You are, in short, out of butter, and you don't know where you stashed the popcorn kernels, and running over to the store isn't a possibility.

That's when we'd love for the tastiness of fresh art to come directly to where we are, and all for free, too, so we can continue to add all sorts of splendid and creative ideas, visuals, sounds, and notions to our minds and hearts.

The people behind ArtNight Pasadena, one of Southern California's most enduring and eclectic free happenings, know that adding art to our brains hasn't been the easiest errand during the pandemic closures.

So once again, ArtNight Pasadena is headed straight to our screens, for free, for four festive hours of artists spotlights, museum-based merriments, and the sharing of local community, love, and hope.

This particular popcorn is popping on Friday night, April 16, and the whimsical window is packed with possibilities.

At the artWORKS Teen Center? Enjoy "... an evening of guided art with Fabian Debora of Homeboy Industries, live jazz, and a virtual sip & paint with the Armory's Sergio Hernandez!"

Jazz performances, hosted by Madeline Rahn, are also part of the presentation.

Pasadena Central Library will offer craft lessons and more, while the Shumei Arts Council will host Makoto Taiko drumming. Dance fans will want to check out the ARC stream which will feature a performance by the Pennington Dance Group.

Again, this is all free to see.

But adding value to the night and more nights to come? The community support, joy, and togetherness that a virtual ArtNight Pasadena so easily brings.

If you've been missing adding art to your brain, your heart, and your world, and you've been reminiscing about past ArtNight Pasadena events, consider spending an hour or two on April 16 savoring this deeply felt online extravaganza.

Pasadena's Cultural Affairs Division, in partnership with other local organizations, produces this twice-a-year treat.