Cool activities rule the free PST Art + Science Family Festival

What to Know Art + Science Family Festival at the La Brea Tar Pits

Nov. 9-11

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free admission; RSVP on the festival website

The Academy Museum, located just west of the La Brea Tar Pits, will have a free drop-in art workshop Nov. 9-11

Any event in, around, near, above, or next to the La Brea Tar Pits?

We'll swing wide here and go out on a limb and embrace the overly big statements to convey our enduring admiration: It's likely to be riveting, educational, and flat-out fascinating.

The hyperbole does feel wonderfully warranted when it comes to the Ice Age dig site, a bone-laden fossil-topia located in the middle of our bustling megalopolis.

But when you add in a bunch of kid-cool activities, over three days, and you price a ticket at $0 dollars? Break out the hyperbole and excited fan language yet again: We love the La Brea Tar Pits and all of the cool goings-on that take place there.

And the bubbling bastion of fossil fabulousness is the setting for the PST Art + Science Family Festival, presented by Getty.

The "PST" part reveals the new nature of this three-day celebration is: It's part of "PST Art: Art & Science Collide," a multi-month, multi-museum, multi-gallery event that launched in September 2024.

"The festival site will feature tented and outdoor spaces filled with interactive content for children and families to explore the rich and diverse art and science of Southern California," is the intriguing promise of the event, which will take place Nov. 9-11.

"We invite you to be curious, be creative, and to come and join the fun!"

Prepare for "art and science to collide" at the large-scale happening, which will also include an evening event Nov. 9 with Quetzal and La Familia Gutierrez with A Song on the Meadow is a Song in the City.

The music flows from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and sweet: This is also a free event.

Do be sure to RSVP before making for the Miracle Mile, both for the evening show and for the daytime fun.

And this is also brightening our worlds: The Academy Museum, which is located just west of the tar pits, will have a drop-in workshop — it's free — devoted to color theory on the Walt Disney Company Piazza.

It's happening Nov. 9-11, too, coinciding, colorfully, with the nearby PST Art + Science Family Festival.