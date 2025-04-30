Art and Culture

This free artwalk features hundreds of artists and a stack-tastic setting

Make for The Brewery Art Colony and stroll through a bevy of galleries and studios (no admission required).

By Alysia Gray Painter

Steve Payne

What to Know

  • Brewery Spring Artwalk
  • May 3 and 4, 2025
  • 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Free
  • 1920 N. Main Street in Los Angeles

We do love, like everyone loves, those quirky collective nouns that describe groups of animals.

There's a brace of ducks, of course, and a charm of hummingbirds, and a colony of bats, and a dazzle of zebras.

How, though, might you colorfully and succinctly sum up an impressive collection of art studios that are all in one spacious setting?

If you're in Southern California, you might refer to such a glorious grouping as a "brewery" or an "artwalk," two words that speak to a storied spot where many vibrant studios do exist.

It's The Brewery Art Colony we're happily hinting at, a bustling clutch of vintage buildings just off the 5 freeway near DTLA.

There's a seriously tall stack, of course, which speaks to the location's early purpose, but there are other notable touches, like a garden, that reveal the fact that many artists call The Brewery home.

You can visit many of these homes — some do double duty as studios — twice each year during the free "Brewery Artwalk," which is strolling in the direction of its spring festivity.

As always, admission is free, and booking your spot at the May 3 and/or 4 event?

That's not necessary; simply show up at the 16-acre campus and soak in all of the cultural wonders as you breeze among the capacious, art-packed buildings.

Mixed media, paintings, textiles, video, and a host of other wonders will likely be on view, though plenty of visitors relish the chance to chat with the event's featured artists.

There's an app if you'd like to take a deeper look at this epic art campus and its long-running twice-a-year art happening, which pops up in the spring and autumn; find out more now about this helpful feature and everything to know before you artwalk-it-up at this fabled grouping of artist studios.

