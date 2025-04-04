Cycling

Free: Bike from Koreatown to Hollywood on closed-to-cars streets

"CicLAvia," the no-cars, just-people-powered festivity, has suggestions on what to savor along the way.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • CicLAvia: Koreatown Meets Hollywood, presented by Metro
  • Sunday, April 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • 4.75-mile route
  • Free, no ticket required
  • A few Metro stations, including Hollywood/Vine and Wilshire/Vermont, are along the route, giving participants an easy way to reach the event
  • People-powered movement is the theme; cycle or stroll in either direction for however long you like
  • CicLAvia began in Los Angeles in 2010; there are now several events each year across the city

We know you know the Los Angeles places you love well — that one corner store with the super-chewy gummy bear candy, the shop that sells vintage rock 'n roll magazines, your go-to breakfast taco place — but sometimes a refreshing refresher is welcome.

The team behind CicLAvia, the people-powered event that is all about cycling along a closed-to-cars street alongside other Southern Californians, knows that we sometimes like to be reminded of why this metropolis is so magnificently complex, ultra-layered, and exploration-worthy.

So when a new CicLAvia is on the schedule — and the next one, the organization's 59th, is coming up April 6 — organizers share a well-curated "Local Gems" list, spotlighting some of the terrific shops, eateries, attractions, and landmarks you can visit when roaming the route.

The route is "Koreatown Meets Hollywood," by the by, and Western Avenue, or rather a good stretch of it, will play a role, along with a few other major streets (the map is right here, if you want to peruse).

And on the "Local Gems" roster this time around? The Koreatown Gateway Signs get the love, as does the Wilshire/Vermont Station, which features the whimsical and eye-catching column art of Bob Zoell.

Other Metro stations are also on the "Local Gems" list — each offers something splendid and creative to behold — and the Bullocks Wilshire Building, that stately Art Deco wonder, is on the line-up, too.

And is that Brown Derby Dome? Why indeed it is: Read more about the famous former hat on this page.

No ticket or reservation is required; simply show in your sneakers, your unicycle, or roller skates and soak in the splendor of these two vibrant areas.

