Free fun: Roll along 2+ miles of open streets during CicLAmini Wilmington

What to Know CicLAmini Wilmington

Free; Sunday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The 2.25-mile closed-to-cars stretch will span between two hubs located at Wilmington Waterfront Park and Banning Park; people-powered, non-motorized movement is the theme

CicLAvia is synonymous with sizable stretches of road, the no-cars-allowed routes that give bicyclists, skaters, and those taking an easygoing stroll the center of the street.

But sometimes, a super-lengthy map isn't required to give gallivanters a sweet day of rolling and strolling in the sunshine. Or, indeed, the cool light of these May Gray days.

Enter the CicLAmini, which launched in 2023. These more truncated maps haven't replaced the traditional CicLAvia events, which began in 2010; rather, you might think of the CicLAminis as petite pop-ups boasting the style and spunk of the larger CicLAvia spectaculars.

But not too petite, of course: While CicLAvia events can cover five, six, or seven miles, give or take, a mini outing will still be in the impressive one-to-two-mile range.

Or even 2.25 miles, which will be the length of the upcoming CicLAmini Wilmington.

The free-to-join festivity pedals on Sunday, May 19 beginning at 10 in the morning (not the traditional 9 a.m. start time of many CicLAvias, do note).

There will be a pair of bustling hubs at Wilmington Waterfront Park and Banning Park; head to one or both for information booths, food trucks, photo spots, and more.

Paying to participate? As with every CicLAvia, mini and full-scale, no fee is required. You're also invited to head in either direction and jump into the route, and jump out, wherever you like.

Watts and North Hollywood have already savored that CicLAmini magic; now Wilmington will host the wonderful people-powered pop-up.

Show with your skates, your sneakers, or your spokes and get to know the excellent ocean-close community; visiting businesses along the route is encouraged, as is stopping by attractions, restaurants, shops, and other spots nearby.