Free shortcake — yum — will cake, er, kick off the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival

What to Know The 64th Annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival

Free entry; May 24-27, 2024 at Village Green Park

Enjoy a complimentary slice of strawberry shortcake at 6 p.m. on May 24; concerts, rides, and a parade will flower throughout the weekend-big festivity

If you have a newly purchased pint of strawberries in your crisper, you're likely feeling "in the berries" right now. As you should: A container of colorful juicy gems is something quite joyful, and deciding upon the direction to take it — a smoothie? Maybe an ice cream topper? Or dipped in chocolate? — can confound you in the best way.

But to truly be in the berries, you'll want to make for one of Southern California's strawberry-iest bashes, a four-day festival that is marking its 64th year in 2024.

It's the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival, a Memorial Day Weekend tradition that is known for live tunes, lots of kid-fun diversions, rides, and, oh yes: A tempting opener that draws fans back, year after year.

Free slices of strawberry shortcake are given to grateful dessert lovers on the Friday night of the festival, and the coming to-do, which unfurls from May 24 through 27, will honor this beloved event.

After you've savored your gratis goodie, you'll want to ponder where else to go at the Village Green Park party. A parade the next morning — that would be Saturday, May 25, of course — will feature Wing Lam, Ed Lee, and Mingo Lee, the founders of Wahoo's Fish Tacos, as the Celebrity Grand Marshals.

Adding to the festival's Wahoo's-inspired fun? A live food demo with Wing Lam will focus on "strawberry-infused dishes available at select Wahoo's locations," delish.

The Theme Grand Marshal in 2024 is Scott Klopfenstin of Reel Big Fish.

Adorable strawberry-centric contests — The Berry, Berry Beautiful Baby Contest is a charming part of the celebration — also festoon the schedule, as do concerts. And the carnival rides and booths are a major draw, too.

Don't forget to wear your snazziest strawberry fashion — there's a contest for that, too, on May 25 — and soak up the start of the unofficial summer season at this SoCal classic.

Entry is free, by the by, but do plan on spending some money for rides, eats, and shopping, if that is your vibe; though, of course, that Friday evening shortcake, created by French's Pastry Bakery of Costa Mesa, is a pay-nothing delight.