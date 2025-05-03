Free Cinco de Mayo fiestas will dance across Southern California

The fifth day of May, more often than not, lands on a weekday, which means that, yes, on occasion, every seven or so years (the "or so" part is a nod to leap years), Cinco de Mayo coincides with a Monday.

That is the situation in 2025 but don't be too blue about the revel-focused festivity's week-starting spot: More than a few events around Southern California will pay homage to the occasion ahead of May 5.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The "Cinco Olvera Festival" will feature music, dance, and a bevy of booths, too, May 4.

The party starts at Plaza Kiosko at noon, with giveaways adding excitement to the celebratory afternoon.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Olvera Street has a tradition, though, of always embracing Cinco de Mayo on May 5, too, so another fiesta will take place on the holiday.

Presented by the Council of Mexican Federations, the May 5 event will include "... cultural performances and popular and traditional entertainment" all to honor "... Mexico's surprise victory over French forces in Puebla, Mexico in 1862.

Other happenings will festoon the weekend, including Smorgasburg LA's "Miche de Mayo" May 4.

Tamborazo tunes will provide some of the spirited soundtrack at the outdoor market, which will feature micheladas, dance classes, and DJs from KCRW.

A book signing with Chef Alfredo Garcia is also on the sup-worthy schedule.

Rose Bowl Stadium's "Cinco de Mayo" fun is set for May 3, along with the UCLA Spring Showcase (free tickets are available on this site).

The "Historical Venice Cinco de Mayo Parade & Festival" will visit Oakwood Park May 3 with food trucks in tow; folklorico performances, Aztec dancers, and great music is on the roster.

A "Free Family Festival" at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana is the place to go for mariachi music, a mini piñata craft, and other convivial activities. It happens May 4 in the museum's Key Courtyard (museum entry is additional).

Citadel Outlets, just off the 5 freeway, will celebrate May 3 and 4 with dance, tacos, and more, while the Downtown Santa Monica will host a complimentary fiesta May 4 in the 1200 block of the Third Street Promenade.