Free concerts add shimmer to summer at the Getty Center

"Off the 405," the museum's free summer concert series, begins May 31 with SML; reserve your spot via this site

1200 Getty Center Drive in Brentwood

Free admission but advance reservations are required; parking is additional

Ticket reservations for each show will open three weeks ahead of time

The DJ begins at 6 p.m., with show to follow

Complimentary concerts and summer evenings are the peanut butter and jelly of the entertainment calendar, a perfect pairing that is pretty much marvelous when observed from any angle.

Add to this match-up a museum that is major in every way, a live DJ to open the proceedings, and ethereal opportunities to bask in the sunset on a Brentwood hilltop, and you've got a fabulous and festive outing.

Make that five fabulous and festive outings: The Getty Center recently revealed its 2025 "Off the 405" roster, giving live music fans a chance to look ahead, plan, and feel the magic over a cool quintet of summer nights.

SML will open the series May 31, June 14 is the evening for Mabe Fratti, Madi Diaz is the July 12 artist, Empress Of appears on the final Saturday of July (the 26th), and Emile Mosseri concludes the 2025 fun Aug. 23.

You'll need to book your ticket ahead of time, and keep in mind that reservations open three weeks in advance of each show.

"Off the 405 has become a beloved summer ritual for Angelenos — a space where adventurous music and iconic architecture converge," says Sarah Cooper, performance programs specialist at the Getty.

"This year's artists embody the urgency and experimentation of today's most vital music scenes. Spanning experimental collectives, genre-defying vocalists, and cinematic composers, they're pushing boundaries and deepening what live music can be."

"We're proud to present a lineup that resonates with both casual listeners and the music communities that make Los Angeles such a vital cultural city."

"Off the 405" began in 2009, making it one of the sweet summer staples for scintillating sounds enjoyed under the night sky.