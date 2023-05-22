Free Concerts to Add Oomph to Several OC Parks This Summer

There are certain words that just seem to bubble up more often when the unofficial summer season kicks into high gear.

You might see "music" and "movies" and "outside" and "moonlight" and "free" more often, depending upon where you're looking.

But finding all of those lovely things in the same place, with "free" as the main, eye-catching hook? Count us fully hooked by the idea that free live music and free films will be lifting our moods and giving us a dose of summer-style delight in the months to come.

And making this nice notion all the more delightful? The fact that these freebies are a gift to the community, the perfect present presented by the oh-so-popular OC Parks.

The department is behind both the OC Parks Summer Concert Series and the Sunset Cinema Series, two ongoing happenings that will shimmer at various locations around the county.

Deciding who or what to enjoy, and where, can be as simple as scanning this info-packed site.

The OC Parks Summer Concert Series, featuring 10 complimentary shows, kicks off on June 22. Craig Regional Park is the place for the first two concerts of the summer, with Paco Versailles headlining the opener.

The OC Parks Sunset Cinema Series begins on June 9 with "Thor: Love and Thunder." That's also happening at Craig Regional Park, but keep in mind that the series will head to Carbon Canyon Regional Park later in June.

Fourteen films fill the family-sweet calendar, with the final date rolling out on Sept. 8.

It's a great way to savor some films and superb sounds, true, but you'll also get to connect with a favorite green space or leafy location you've never visited before.

And doing so on a balmy summer night? That's the cherry on top.