A special spring ‘Dance DTLA' will twirl at Disney Hall (yay, it's still free)

What to Know The Music Center's Dance DTLA

Walt Disney Concert Hall — BP Hall and The Blue Ribbon Garden

Friday, March 28

7 to 10 p.m.

Free; do let the organizers know you'll be there by RSVPing via this page

Come dance under the stars to a variety of genres, no ticket or reservation required

Staples of a Southern California can run the charming and memorable gamut, from June Gloom to grunion sightings to auditions for all of the theme park Halloween spectaculars (yep, tryouts start around July).

But one of the cheeriest, hip-swaying-est, and pay-nothing-est events on the summertime line-up has to be "Dance DTLA," the every-Friday fun time at The Music Center.

Or almost-every-Friday fun time, that is. Basically, if it is June, July, or August, you might find a shimmering night of DJ tunes, fabulous community spirit, and the complimentary chance to whirl at Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Oh yes: Complimentary dance lessons, to start the themed evenings, are integral to the uplifting events, too.

Now a springtime version of "Dance DTLA" is sashaying our way on the final Friday of March. And something to note: It's happening just a short stroll south of The Music Center plaza where the summer nights usually take place, at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

The March 28 celebration "... highlights LA's strength, unity, and resilience and is a space for everyone to rebuild connections and enjoy moments of joy and renewal," a positive wish that poignantly addresses the devastating wildfires of January and their continuing impact on the wider community.

As always, you won't need any dance experience to join the ebullient gathering. People who attend are simply there to shake it, let loose, show off their best steps, and give the week a spirited send-off through movement, music, and being blissfully among other dance-loving neighbors.

Don't have time for a bite on the way to Walt Disney Concert Hall? Sup before you sway: Bites and beverages will be available for purchase.