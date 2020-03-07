Free Dance Sundays Kick off at The Wallis

What to Know Sunday, March 8 at noon

Free

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills

Burnishing our twists, our kicks, our sways, and our flows?

We can work on our dance moves wherever we happen to be, from the aisles of the grocery store (especially if a thumping song comes on the overhead speaker) to our living room, in front of the television, where an old-school music video is playing.

But the chance to pick up a few choice moves from an actual dancer, an artist who has been trained in the craft, and to do so for free? That can produce a strong emotion, one that may cause the kicking-up of heels or the jazzing of hands.

The Wallis gets us, and our love of shaking our stuff while not shaking all of the extra coins out of our wallets.

To help us not spend money while simultaneously connecting with the joy of movement, the Beverly Hills-based arts center is again hosting Dance Sundays with Debbie Allen and Friends.

The acclaimed dancer and choreographer, as well as dancers from her academy, will present a family-ready dance class over several warm-weather Sundays in 2020, starting on March 8.

Yep, they are outdoors, in the sunshine (fingers crossed), at the center's Promenade Terrace.

Salsa is the theme for 2020's first session, and the great Lyrik Cruz will be there to share some classic moves. Oh yes: And a live band will be providing the shake-it-shake-it soundscape.

Keep in mind that LA Marathon is also happening on March 8, and plan your route to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts ahead of leaving home.

There are four more Dance Sundays on the schedule, in April, May, June, and July.