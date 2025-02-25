Free fest: Dragon boats will thrillingly glide around Marina del Rey

What to Know Los Angeles County Dragon Boat Festival

Marina del Rey

Saturday, March 1

Free

40 teams will compete in the races

Gather at Burton Chace Park for food trucks, music, and free activities; 13650 Mindanao Way

The saying we most associate with the start of March — the month comes "in like a lion," or so the age-old aphorism tells us — will get an update in Marina del Rey, but one that still involves a noble beastie.

March 2025 in the marina will, in fact, glide in like a dragon, courtesy of several stunning dragon boats.

The gorgeous vessels will take to the waves March 1 for the annual Los Angeles County Dragon Boat Festival, a free celebration honoring the venerable watercraft and their storied history as important conveyances in China and places beyond.

No ticket is required, though arriving with funds for the on-site food trucks is recommended, if you'd like to enjoy a bite near the water while the competition takes powerful place.

And we do mean "powerful": The synchronized rowing and the sheer speed of the streamlined boats add to the "adrenaline-pumpkin" nature of the spectacular showdown.

Dozens of teams will be in the boats, too, making for a big day of superb athleticism and boating prowess.

Activities around Burton Chace Park will include "(i)nteractive experiences for all ages" and music to enjoy, too. For more on the free festival, dip your oar in the water and glide by this page now.