Free fest: Dragon boats will thrillingly glide around Marina del Rey

The annual competition features food trucks, activities, and on-the-water excitement.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Dragon Boat Festival

What to Know

  Los Angeles County Dragon Boat Festival
  Marina del Rey
  Saturday, March 1
  Free
  40 teams will compete in the races
  Gather at Burton Chace Park for food trucks, music, and free activities; 13650 Mindanao Way

The saying we most associate with the start of March — the month comes "in like a lion," or so the age-old aphorism tells us — will get an update in Marina del Rey, but one that still involves a noble beastie.

March 2025 in the marina will, in fact, glide in like a dragon, courtesy of several stunning dragon boats.

The gorgeous vessels will take to the waves March 1 for the annual Los Angeles County Dragon Boat Festival, a free celebration honoring the venerable watercraft and their storied history as important conveyances in China and places beyond.

Dozens of dragon boats will be on view around Marina del Rey March 1. (photo: Dragon Boat Festival)

No ticket is required, though arriving with funds for the on-site food trucks is recommended, if you'd like to enjoy a bite near the water while the competition takes powerful place.

And we do mean "powerful": The synchronized rowing and the sheer speed of the streamlined boats add to the "adrenaline-pumpkin" nature of the spectacular showdown.

Dozens of teams will be in the boats, too, making for a big day of superb athleticism and boating prowess.

Activities around Burton Chace Park will include "(i)nteractive experiences for all ages" and music to enjoy, too. For more on the free festival, dip your oar in the water and glide by this page now.

Marina del Rey
