Manhattan Beach

Plankton races and dolphin joy will make a splash at this free Earth Day bash

Head to the end of Manhattan Beach Pier for pay-nothing activities and ocean-close fun.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Eric Martin, Aquarist Director

What to Know

  • Earth Day Celebration
  • Roundhouse Aquarium
  • Manhattan Beach Pier
  • April 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Free admission; pre-registration is encouraged
  • Plankton races, dolphin spotting, and craft-making is on the schedule

While Earth Day might first summon "earth" to mind, as in the soil where seeds and roots flourish, it of course can also be thought of as Earth-and-Water Day, too.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

True, there is an official World Ocean Day — that's coming up in June — but choosing to celebrate Earth Day at the epic edge of the Big Water is also an ideal option.

And families are invited to do just that April 19, when the Roundhouse Aquarium hosts a free festivity inspired by our planet, from soil to surf.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The "Keep It Green, Keep It Clean Earth Day Celebration" will offer a host of uplifting and educational diversions, activities, and pursuits.

The opportunity to spot dolphins is on the schedule — do bring your own binoculars, if this appealing offering appeals to you (as we think it might) — while crafts, games, and face painting fill out the midday merriment.

Oh yes: Plankton races are back, if you've ever wanted to watch tiny critters try their best to cover ground — or, erm, water, we guess — in a hard-won quest to secure first place.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Griffith Park 3 hours ago

Explore ‘two marathons' worth' of Griffith Park trails via new hiking maps

Food & Drink 7 hours ago

McDonald's teases release date for the return of a fan-favorite menu item

CalState Long Beach's Shark Lab will be in the house, or rather the Roundhouse, and DiveNSurf will attend, too, all to discuss "ocean conservation, sharks," and other aquatically awesome topics.

There is an itinerary — the plankton showdown is at 11:30 — so peruse all of the Earth Day fun and then preregister for the free celebration.

This article tagged under:

Manhattan BeachNatureFamily
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us