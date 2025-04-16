Plankton races and dolphin joy will make a splash at this free Earth Day bash

What to Know Earth Day Celebration

Roundhouse Aquarium

Manhattan Beach Pier

April 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free admission; pre-registration is encouraged

Plankton races, dolphin spotting, and craft-making is on the schedule

While Earth Day might first summon "earth" to mind, as in the soil where seeds and roots flourish, it of course can also be thought of as Earth-and-Water Day, too.

True, there is an official World Ocean Day — that's coming up in June — but choosing to celebrate Earth Day at the epic edge of the Big Water is also an ideal option.

And families are invited to do just that April 19, when the Roundhouse Aquarium hosts a free festivity inspired by our planet, from soil to surf.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The "Keep It Green, Keep It Clean Earth Day Celebration" will offer a host of uplifting and educational diversions, activities, and pursuits.

The opportunity to spot dolphins is on the schedule — do bring your own binoculars, if this appealing offering appeals to you (as we think it might) — while crafts, games, and face painting fill out the midday merriment.

Oh yes: Plankton races are back, if you've ever wanted to watch tiny critters try their best to cover ground — or, erm, water, we guess — in a hard-won quest to secure first place.

CalState Long Beach's Shark Lab will be in the house, or rather the Roundhouse, and DiveNSurf will attend, too, all to discuss "ocean conservation, sharks," and other aquatically awesome topics.

There is an itinerary — the plankton showdown is at 11:30 — so peruse all of the Earth Day fun and then preregister for the free celebration.