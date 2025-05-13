sports

Free entry: An immersive sports exhibit opens at the California Science Center

"Game On!" is an engaging "you try it" experience featuring several sports, from soccer to snowboarding.

By Alysia Gray Painter

California Science Center

What to Know

  • "Game On! Science, Sports & Play"
  • The brand-new exhibition will enjoy its world premiere May 15, 2025
  • California Science Center
  • 700 Exposition Park Drive in Los Angeles
  • Free admission

Trying out a particular swimming stroke means taking a dip in the pool, quite usually, and finding a field that will give you the opportunity to pass a ball for a few minutes is how many people burnish their soccer skills.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

But the California Science Center is giving us a unique and engaging opportunity beginning May 15, one that will invite us to give various sports a spin while also discovering the physics, math, and seriously cool science facts behind the ball, net, and field.

The exhibition is called "Game On! Science, Sports & Play" and it will take visitors onto the diamonds and courts, or at least recreated sports settings that provide an in-depth look at the fascinating mechanics of the pursuits we love.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The California Science Center partnered with the Walter Family Foundation, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, and the LA84 Foundation on the exhibition, with the goal of spotlighting "... the powerful connection between science, sports, and play, while celebrating the joy of the human body in motion."

LA84 is "a legacy of the 1984 Olympic Games."

Take a look at a few of the energetic experiential stations filling the 17,000-square-foot exhibition, and make plans to swing, dribble, or roll by starting May 15.

California Science Center
California Science Center
"Game On! Science, Sports & Play," a new exhibition, opens at the California Science Center May 15.
California Science Center
California Science Center
Several interactive stations, including one spotlighting swimming technique, are found throughout the sizable space.
California Science Center
California Science Center
Step up to the plate and take a swing at a 60 mile-per-hour pitch — it's simulated — while learning about the science of baseball.
California Science Center
California Science Center
Soccer is also featured, along with softball, yoga, dance, and snowboarding, too.

This article tagged under:

sportsMuseumsFamily
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us