Enjoy free activities as ‘Parks After Dark' pops up at 33 SoCal parks

What to Know Spring 2025 "Parks After Dark"

Presented by the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation

March 27-April 26, Thursdays and Saturdays

6 to 9 p.m.

Free games, craft activities, sports fun, movies, and music shows will pop up at select parks across Los Angeles County

There are 33 participating parks, including San Angelo Park and Belvedere Park; find your closest park on this page and find out when "Parks After Dark" will take place

The afteveningtime — that not-quite-twilight, sort-of-Golden-Hour-ish stretch that occurs an hour or so before the sun sets — is understandably receiving more attention now that we've sprung forward.

Many of us are devoted afteveningtime enthusiasts, but you don't have to be a fan of the late afternoon or early evening to know this: As the days get longer, so does our collective wish for more community gatherings that are spritely, active, charming, and outside.

Oh, yes: And totally, completely, wonderfully free.

LA County Parks has heard our wish for more free fun and is kindly bringing back its "Parks After Dark" program, the afternoon-meets-evening events that pop up at 33 parks across the region when the weather grows warmer.

The spring 2025 engagement of this pay-nothing family favorite kicks off March 27, with an April 26 conclusion.

A few things to keep in mind: "Parks After Dark" will take place on Thursdays and Saturdays, and you'll want to check the schedule to find out which parks are participating on the date you hope to attend.

Adventure Park in Whittier, George Lane Park in Lancaster, and Pamela Park in Duarte will be some of the first parks in the spotlight; look for activities at these locations on both March 27 and 29.

The full list of parks is on this site, as well as some of the offerings families might find.

Those may include movie nights, karaoke challenges, glow-in-the-dark games, pop culture trivia, skate jams, craft-making stations, and lots more.

Find out what's up at the parks in your area at this County of Los Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation site now.