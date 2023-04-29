Free Family Fun in the Sun: Bob Baker Day's Puppet Pop-up Is a Go

What to Know Bob Baker Day 2023

Free admission; Sunday, April 30

LA State Historic Park

Even when a marionette takes its final bow and prances off a stage, you sort of expect that the frolicsome figure might suddenly reappear to perform another zany number.

For the joyful creations are playful, and so darn surprising, and there always seems to be an encore of sorts, the kind of cute song that sends the audience home smiling.

So while Bob Baker Day 2023 isn't an encore or sequel, it is a rescheduled event.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Formerly due to take place at the end of our city's rainy February, the free family happening decided to prance into a new date, one that was sure to be far sunnier.

Chloe Rice

And that prediction has perfectly panned out: The Sunday, April 30 celebration will be a bright one, both in terms of sunshine and spirit.

The Highland Park-based theater, one of our city's sweetest performance venues, just released an updated list of performers, musicians, and the other joyful gems that guests at the LA State Historic Park jamboree can expect.

The grand marshall is Pinnochio, of "Guillermo del Toro's Pinnochio," and adorable addition, while a host of on-stage sunshine-bringers will break out the tunes: King Kukulele will be there, and The Hollow Trees, too, plus several other ebullient acts.

Musician and comedian Kate Micucci will serve as the spunky host of the Kid's Talent Show.

Vendors will be plentiful on the grounds, so make time to swan by the vintage-y goodies at the Merch Motel table and the soft snuggables of Huggable Koi.

And keeping it cool on a semi-toasty spring day?

Nomad Ice Pops, Sad Girl Creamery, and other food trucks will be nearby, serving up hearty mains, refreshing treats, and lots of sip-in-the-sunshine beverages.