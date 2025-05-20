A free fan party for Jackie and Shadow, the Big Bear eagles, will soar in June

What to Know "Outdoor Adventure Days"

The heart of Big Bear Village

June 21 and 22, 2025

Free entry, but registration is required for all offerings and is "first come, first served"

The special fan party for Jackie & Shadow, the Big Bear bald eagles, will happen from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 21

Other activities will fill the energetic, nature-fun weekend, with biking, paddle-boating, and nest-viewing on the schedule

It's not uncommon to discover that a party was planned in your honor without your knowledge, the sort of secret celebration that you only find out about upon striding in the front door and hearing "surprise!" shouted by several friends.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A twist on the "secret party" concept happens each summer in Big Bear, and it involves the famous bald eagles known the around the world thanks to a nest camera operated by Friends of Big Bear Lake, a nonprofit nature organization.

We are, of course, talking about Jackie and Shadow, an adored duo that are the center of a special celebration each year, even if the obsessed-over birds are not physically present.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The avian icons don't know that a fan festivity is in the works, of course, and they won't be in attendance — they are still busy raising their bouncing youngsters, Sunny and Gizmo, as well as doing all sorts of important day-to-day eagle things — but we humans can gather to share our enthusiasm for the stunning sky celebrities of Big Bear Lake.

It's a yearly tradition in Big Bear, something that effervescently occurs during "Outdoor Adventure Days," a weekend brimming with free nature activities and recreational diversions.

Wing toward the heart of Big Bear Village June 21 if you'd like to be at the fan party for Jackie and Shadow.

The birdly bash is happening from 2 to 3 p.m., and you can bet plenty of fans will be out and about rocking their colorful eagle tees and binoculars, as well as the understandable desire to discuss everything about the exciting nesting season of 2025.

Other pursuits on the June 21-22 schedule including kayaking, biking, hiking, and nest-viewing from Dana Point Park, a lovely, water-close location that will provide a great vantage point for Jackie and Shadow followers (though it sits at a respectful distance from the eagles' aerie, of course).

The "fledge window" has opened for Sunny and Gizmo, the adult eagles' growing-fast brood, which means the young eagles may have flown the nest by the time the celebration occurs.

Where the not-so-little-ones will soar to next is a beautiful mystery, but keeping an eye out for the young eagles, as well as the other magnificent birds and critters of the mountain region, will be at the top of the list for attendees at the joyful fan party.