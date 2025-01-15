Free feline films: Vidiots will screen the uplifting CatVideoFest

What to Know Vidiots

4884 Eagle Rock Boulevard

The cinema is presenting CatVideoFest at 2 p.m. Jan. 15 and 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16

The MUBI Microcinema is open for those who need to charge electronics and work in a quiet environment

The Eagle Rock cinema has been offering free programming for people seeking a respite from the fires and a place to spend time with their kids

As donation centers work around-the-clock to provide fire evacuees with clothes, toiletries, and necessities, and restaurants are cooking delicious and nutritious meals for first responders and anyone impacted by the disasters, cultural institutions around Los Angeles are seeking ways to help the community.

This means free admission for a number of days at great spots like the Natural History Museum and the La Brea Tar Pits Museum, for sure, but cinemas are also getting in the give-back swing.

Vidiots on Eagle Rock Boulevard has been at the film-focused forefront in recent days. Not only has the video store and theater offered people a place to recharge — in spirit, of course, but also literally — but the team has been offering free programming.

The cute Bob Baker Marionette event took place Jan. 13, but there are new uplifting screenings on the near-horizon: CatVideoFest will offer a few furry feel-good, or at least feel-a-little-better, moments Jan. 15 and 16.

"Thank you to our besties @oscopelabs for providing us with this film and for our friends @neonrated for making this program possible and free to our community," shared Vidiots in a social media post.

The theater's MUBI Microcinema is also open if you need a "quiet workspace" or a place to charge electronics.

For more complimentary events and programming, watch the cinema's Instagram and Facebook pages in the days to come.

