Free fest: Celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Month in Santa Monica

What to Know "Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration," presented by Downtown Santa Monica

May 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica

1300 and 1400 blocks

A Kids Zone, a dog-themed pop-up, DJ tunes, Taiko drums, and other delightful diversions will add to the fun

Free admission

Joy in community, thrilling musical performances, playful pursuits for youngsters, and a spunky "social club" devoted to dogs will be the ebullient sights along two blocks of Third Street Promenade come May 17.

The reason for the spirited and sweet celebration? Downtown Santa Monica is honoring Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month at the day-long to-do, a free celebration that will include several cultural treats and delightful diversions.

Traditional entertainment is on the roster — segments spotlighting Chinese and Bollywood dance will play major roles at the festivity — while DJ Jaw Knee Yeah will bring the get-moving grooves.

AAPI-owned businesses will visit the happening, too, so make time to shop the unique offerings.

Art projects that you can take part in will also flower across the celebration's sizable span, so look for the areas created for kids to make things, as well as the creative maker spots that are very much "come one, come all," vibe-wise.

And for the pups and pup people in attendance?

Check out the "Dogs Only Social Club" from 11 a.m. to 4 o'clock. Snapshot opportunities, a VIP lounge fashioned for the Fido attendees, and vendors catering to the pet contingent will add a tail-wagging note to the pup-centered proceedings.

Find out more now, including information about the performances and marketplace, here.