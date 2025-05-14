AAPI Heritage Month

Free fest: Celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Month in Santa Monica

Taiko drums, a zone for kids, DJ tunes, and other sweet offerings will add flavor to the spirited event.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Windzepher

What to Know

  • "Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration," presented by Downtown Santa Monica
  • May 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica
  • 1300 and 1400 blocks
  • A Kids Zone, a dog-themed pop-up, DJ tunes, Taiko drums, and other delightful diversions will add to the fun
  • Free admission

Joy in community, thrilling musical performances, playful pursuits for youngsters, and a spunky "social club" devoted to dogs will be the ebullient sights along two blocks of Third Street Promenade come May 17.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The reason for the spirited and sweet celebration? Downtown Santa Monica is honoring Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month at the day-long to-do, a free celebration that will include several cultural treats and delightful diversions.

Traditional entertainment is on the roster — segments spotlighting Chinese and Bollywood dance will play major roles at the festivity — while DJ Jaw Knee Yeah will bring the get-moving grooves.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

AAPI-owned businesses will visit the happening, too, so make time to shop the unique offerings.

Art projects that you can take part in will also flower across the celebration's sizable span, so look for the areas created for kids to make things, as well as the creative maker spots that are very much "come one, come all," vibe-wise.

And for the pups and pup people in attendance?

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Culver City 17 hours ago

Raise a spirit-free toast to ‘The Great Curious Cocktail Party' in Culver City

sports 19 hours ago

Free entry: An immersive sports exhibit opens at the California Science Center

Check out the "Dogs Only Social Club" from 11 a.m. to 4 o'clock. Snapshot opportunities, a VIP lounge fashioned for the Fido attendees, and vendors catering to the pet contingent will add a tail-wagging note to the pup-centered proceedings.

Find out more now, including information about the performances and marketplace, here.

This article tagged under:

AAPI Heritage MonthSanta Monica
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us