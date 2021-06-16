Free Film and Music Evenings Are Back at the OC Parks

What to Know The Sunset Cinema Series opens on June 18 with "The NeverEnding Story"

The Summer Concert Series begins on June 24 with a performance by Flashback Heart Attack

Locations will vary, so check the destination details before you go; several Orange County parks are on the schedule

There's something rather ensorcelled, or enchanted, if you prefer, about a soft summer twilight.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Even if fireflies aren't present, nor the gentle hum of distant critters, you can feel more than a little transported by sitting under a sky that's lit by the day's last sunbeams, beams that seem all the sweeter due to their brevity.

Add in some solid entertainment, either of the cinematic or soundful variety, and you've got a truly nice night to anticipate.

That's just what the team at OC Parks has planned for the Southern California community over the summer of 2021. For not one but two outdoor, in-person series are returning to area parks, and fans of family flicks, and lively bands, too, will be able to enjoy outdoor entertainment again.

The Sunset Cinema Series returns for a multi-night engagement on Friday, June 18. Up first? The whimsical, inventive, and dragon-delightful tale that '80s kids adore, "The NeverEnding Story."

The series will roll out over Friday nights this summer at different parks around the county, so always check the location in addition to the featured film.

"The NeverEnding Story" will screen at Craig Regional Park, so be sure to fly with your dragon in the direction of Fullerton.

The Summer Concert Series begins on June 24, with Flashback Heart Attack bringing the retro-fied sounds to Craig Regional Park.

June 24 is indeed a Thursday, and all of the concerts to follow will also happen on Thursday nights. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, a snazzy SoCal favorite, is on the August roster, but you'll want to check out all of the artists now to see if a band you've been missing will play.

"The County of Orange and OC Parks are thrilled to be able to present the summer concert and movie series in person once again," said Supervisor Andrew Do, Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

"These concert and movie events provide a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages to come enjoy entertainment in a beautiful, outdoor setting."

While each movie and concert is delightfully free, you'll want to have money should you want to purchase a beverage or bite. Both will be for sale at every event.