Visit The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA for free on a ‘First Friday'

What to Know "First Fridays" at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA

152 N. Central Avenue in Los Angeles

The next "First Friday" will take place April 4

5 to 8 p.m.

Entry is free, but be sure to RSVP here

When the afternoons are longer and the evenings a tad more effervescent, a Friday can feel like a ripe opportunity, a real chance to connect with something uplifting, memorable, and impactful.

This could be why a number of museums hold once-a-month open houses on Fridays, or ticketed programs that feature special speakers or enticing exhibits.

The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA is a favorite destination of the Friday-afternoon aficionado, thanks in large part to the museum's "First Fridays" program.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Admission is free on these select Fridays, and you don't have to guess when they'll occur: The "first" indicates they'll fall on the first Friday of the month.

The next "First Fridays" event will take place at the contemporary art wonderland April 4 from 5 to 8 p.m., and while pay-nothing entry is the rule, you'll want to reserve your spot in advance.

The "intersections of slowness and perception" will be explored April 4 during "A Slowness Workshop" facilitated by Joe Dumit and artist Dorte Bjerre Jensen.

"MOCA Climate Conversations: Like Lichen" will feature lichenologist Thorsten Lumbsch and Joe Dumit as they explore slowness and related themes in relation to "Olafur Eliasson: OPEN," the large-scale exhibit now on view.

To check out future free "First Fridays" — "Mercado MOCA" is the May 2 theme — visit The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA now.

Pictured: Installation view of 'Olafur Eliasson: OPEN,' September 15, 2024-July 6, 2025 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA. Courtesy of The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA). Photo by Zak Kelley.