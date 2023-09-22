Free, fizzy, and full of Frogtown flair: ‘Illuminate the Night' to festoon a local bridge

What to Know Illuminate the Night, presented by Elysian Valley Arts Collective

Saturday, Sept. 23 from 6 to 10 p.m.

The Taylor Yard Bicycle & Pedestrian Bridge and environs will be lit by an assortment of illuminated artworks; music and more will add to the magic

A saunter through Frogtown on pretty much any day will lead a lover of life to be drawn to all sorts of curious and uplifting sights: Artwork appearing in unexpected places, a gorgeous oversized bougainvillea, a colorful door, and the other intriguing items that make the river-close area so vibrant.

But on the night of Sept. 23, those eye-catching objects will be, for the most part, lit from within, creating a bright cavalcade of creative pieces across the Taylor Yard Bicycle & Pedestrian Bridge.

It's Illuminate the Night, presented by the Elysian Valley Arts Collective, and it will offer a free evening of music, spoken word performances, and all sorts of sparkly sculptural wonders, whimsical works that will add further enchantment to the river-crossing span.

Appearing at the 2023 event?

Look for drumming, ballet, live jazz, a workshop devoted to mosaics, and kitten adoptions, too, plus a poetry-themed literary lounge.

Donning a few shimmery lights yourself ahead of the event, via a necklace or headband, or festooning your bicycle with bulbs? You are encouraged to do so if you'd like; attendees will play radiant roles in the shimmerful scene.

For the evening is all about "bringing the light," a perfectly timed call to illuminated action given that Sept. 23 is the first full day of autumn.