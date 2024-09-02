This beloved art walk is free, art-tastic, and utterly Frogtown

What to Know The Frogtown Artwalk began in 2006; the popular event occurs every other year

Saturday, Sept. 21 from 4 to 10 p.m.

Free; exhibits, art activities, live music, and more

Presented by the Elysian Valley Arts Collective

Frogtown, that art-creating, art-championing community that's just steps from the Los Angeles River, has a long possessed a way of tapping into tantalizing ideas and inspirations, especially those that are just out of the corner of our eye or below the surface of daily life.

Perhaps it is the flow of the nearby river that gives the expressive area its ability to easily move from an initial inspiration into something even more creative.

This inspiring movement is always in full flower at the Frogtown Artwalk, which is pedaling into its 14th biennial outing Saturday, Sept. 21.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

That is, indeed, the final day of summer, making the effervescent event bittersweetly beautiful (or perhaps beautifully bittersweet).

And bountiful, too, on the "wide array of activities" front: art-making stations, pop-up galleries, photo-bright moments, craft-creating made just for the tots, live music, a literary lounge, and a chalk walk will all add fantastical flow to the evening event.

Around 30 venues will participate, and if you're curious as to the number of artists playing a vibrant role, you only need to look to the last Frogtown Artwalk, which took place in 2022, for information: Over 70 artists had a hand in the happening.

Called "the granddaddy of free Frogtown events" by the team behind the every-other-year celebration, the 2024 Frogtown Artwalk will begin at 4 p.m. and wrap at 10 o'clock.

Organizers also shared transportation recommendations: "Sprawling over a mile alongside the LA River, visitors can travel between sites by walking, biking or catching free pedi-cabs."

"Visitors are encouraged to arrive by rideshare, bicycle or public transit. There will be three official rideshare drop-off stations located in the north, south and mid-point of the event route."

You'll have plenty river-admiring moments once you're there, if you seek them out — the happenings span around a mile of river-close land — and the opportunity to be in Frogtown, on the final night of summer, during the twilight hour does promise more than a bit of magic.

Well, Frogtown is always authentically fanciful, thanks to all of the art that powers its heart, but to be there at the meeting of two seasons, for a free, activity-lush gathering, is particularly enticing.