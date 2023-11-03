Free, furry, and full of fresh air, Ventura County Farm Day brims with agricultural fun

What to Know Ventura County Farm Day presented by Seeag (Students for Eco-Education & Agriculture)

Free; Saturday, Nov. 4

The self-guided tour will spotlight 15+ local farms; animals, educational demos, flower-picking, and more are part of the event; do register in advance

A quick hop around the online world can instantly lead us to all sorts of farm-tastic sights, those wondrous wells of knowledge where we can learn how celery grows, what an alpaca likes to eat, and the best way to rotate crops.

But sometimes, the opportunity to go the in-real-life route comes up, providing us with a hands-on, right-in-front-of-us, ultra-enriching experience.

The Golden State's verdant agricultural regions are known for their free, come-and-look-around events, those educational outings that give people the chance to explore various "farm trails."

And one is just ahead, a bright fall day that will brim with alpaca-focused cuteness, crop-cool knowledge, and the interesting chance to meet the hard-working people who grow our food.

It's the Ventura County Farm Day, and it will buzz-buzz, like so many bees busily making honey, on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Adding to the joy of this happening, which is entering its 11th year? It's free, but you will want to register for a ticket in advance.

As for getting around? You'll do this on your own — there's no shuttle to board — so plan on rambling at your own pace in your own vehicle. This means you can stop where you'd like to, heading to those spots that intrigue you the most.

Prancer's Farm is on the roster — a tractor ride is one draw, as is the chance to view strawberry fields and orchards bursting with avocados — and Alpacas at Windy Hill/The Good Shepherd Alpaca Sanctuary are some of the sought-after superstars of the celebration.

A Regenerative Market Garden at Apricot Lane Farms and a peek at celery production at Duda Farm Fresh Foods will also play intriguing roles during the annual event.

The locations of the farms can be found on this site and more information about what you can expect at each stop.

Some visitors call upon a single place while other people make a full day of it; you are invited to follow your own itinerary and interests.

But what if we're interested in all of it? Good thing this great event returns each year. See you at Ventura County Farm Day, alpaca enthusiasts, avocado aficionados, and lovers of fresh foods.