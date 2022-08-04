Free ‘Garden Concerts for Kids' to Rock The Getty Center

What to Know Garden Concerts for Kids at the Getty Center

Free to see but reservations are required; parking is $20, $15 after 3 p.m.

The Lucky Band plays at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7

A family dance party has a way of instantly energizing the household, even if you're moving to newer music that the tots adore or the kids are getting to know the timeless tunes that inspired you back when you were about their age.

And while cutting a rug is easily done at home in an impromptu fashion, without the need to round everyone up at a certain place and time, rugs don't always need to be cut, not when there are imaginative artists creating music shows that are entertaining for both youngsters and the grown-up set, too.

Los Angeles is home to some splendid all-ages-welcome bands, and those cheery acts will take to the stage for a free series of shows at The Getty Center.

Make that the outdoor stage, for Garden Concerts for Kids will unfurl, with sweetness, songcraft, and spirit in the museum's picturesque Central Garden.

Unfurl, that is, over a few August weekends, in that space between the heart of summer and school's official start. This is when we're seeking out free fun with vigor, and this vibrant series fits the bill.

The Lucky Band, an indie-effervescent, Grammy-accoladed act is up first, playing at 4 p.m. on Aug. 6 and 7. Upbeat English and Spanish ditties will be part of the duo's lively line-up, and if your tots want to get up and dance, that is absolutely a-ok.

Haitian rhythms will be at the heart of Aug. 13 and 14 shows when the Inez Barlatier Quartet visits the garden, and Jazzy Ash & Red Yarn will present a "musical gumbo," with Americana roots, on Aug. 20 and 21.

To savor any of these alfresco treats, you'll need to make a reservation ahead of time.

Picnic blankets? They're permitted, hurray, but do leave the lawn chairs at home.

All of the delightful details about this delight-delivering series, a gift from The Getty Center to the families of Southern California, are strumming at this site.