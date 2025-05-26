A free handmade festival in Downtown Burbank will boast over 170 vendors

What to Know "Summer Arts Festival"

San Fernando Boulevard in Downtown Burbank

May 31 and June 1, 2025

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free admission

170+ vendors; artisanal jewelry, clothing, toys, home goods, and more will be for sale

The run-up to the holiday season is colorfully crowded with all sorts of delights, including a bounty of artisanal fairs, those gift-filled, goodie-packed festivals catering to those shoppers seeking handmade presents.

But you don't need to wait for November or December to locate a lively place brimming with unique items. The Summer Arts Festival, a blocks-spanning Downtown Burbank gem, returns at the end of May.

Make that the end of May and the beginning of June; the free happening will take place May 31 and June 1.

No ticket is required. Simply stop by and get to know what the dozens and dozens (and dozens) of creative vendors have on display in their booths.

The "trendsetting indie goods" will cover the impressive gamut, with jewelry, clothing, toys, stickers, stationery, ceramics, and pet goodies for sale.

Jackalope Arts, the "Indie Artisan Fair," is behind the big bash; you may have visited the organization's Pasadena festivals, which take place in Central Park.

The shopping may be the central part of the scene, but joyful join-in activities will pop up along the route, including face-painting, craft-making, and more.

And if you have a pup on the leash? They're welcome to attend, too, woof woof.

Do you plan on waiting for December to shop this expansive wonderland of whimsy, quality goods, and inventive flair? The vivacious winter version of this popular festival is just over six months away.