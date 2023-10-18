Free: ‘Haunted Little Tokyo' features a spirited block party and sweet scavenger hunt

What to Know Little Tokyo brims with seasonal activities each October

The Haunted Little Tokyo Scavenger Hunt is on the afternoon of Oct. 28 while the 21+ Haunted Little Tokyo Block Party happens later that evening

Both are free to enjoy, but you'll need to book your block party ticket in advance

Roaming the byways of Little Tokyo on any bright morning — perhaps stopping for some ramen or some tea along the way — can be an outing that is pure ebullience, one that is all about connecting with the cultural gem and the people who make the neighborhood so notable.

Nighttime has a different and dazzling vibe, and there is one evening of the year that feels especially ethereal thanks to a big and rollicking celebration, one that finds an assortment of incredible costumes.

It's the 7th Annual Haunted Little Tokyo Block Party, which has a way of playfully popping up on the Saturday ahead of Halloween (indeed, if Halloween is not on a Saturday). That date in 2023 is Oct. 28, and dressy revelers shall gather in the vibrant district, all to enjoy food, tunes, and all of the Halloween-themed joys.

The festivity is billed as "the biggest Halloween block party and costume contest in Downtown Los Angeles" which is a major sign that you'll want to book your spot ahead of time. Attending is free, but an RSVP is required.

Oh yes: And you should be age 21 or older to join the effervescent and eerie affair.

But you say you have tots in tow? There is a Little Tokyo lark made for families earlier in the day: It's a scavenger hunt and "outdoor trick-or-treating event," one that gives visitors a great way to get acquainted with the neighborhood's terrific businesses.

Where to pick up a map for the Oct. 28 to-do? Head for Terasaki Budokan. Wearing costumes? For sure, that is part of the sweet scene.

Craving more information on Little Tokyo's love of the October-ish events, ghostly doings, and community-cool gatherings? Float by Haunted Little Tokyo for more.