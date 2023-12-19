Free holiday entertainment is still jingling at Ovation Hollywood

What to Know Holiday performances, live music, and character meet-and-greets are happening at the Hollywood and Highland destination on select December dates

Several events, including a "Nutcracker"-themed pop-up, will shimmer in the days ahead of Christmas; check the times and details on the site

Join a Kwanzaa Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 30

Hollywood and Christmas have been as tight as a twosome can be for well over a century: Our favorite movies, those festive films that brim with merry storylines and heartwarming holiday moments, have long given us a cinematic way to celebrate the season.

But Hollywood, the place, also embraces the fa, la, loveliness of December and all of its dazzling doings. Look to Ovation Hollywood, which stands near the heart of the movie capital, for all sorts of pay-nothing sprightly sights.

These include free digital photos with Santa Claus, and pop-up performances by the Jingle 5 Carolers, and the Candy Cane Stiltwalkers, "the tallest candy canes in Hollywood!"

All three of these adorable offerings will shimmer right through to Christmas Eve, but do check the hours and details before journeying over hill and dale to Tinseltown to make sure you time your visit just right.

There's more jingle joy in the whimsical works: A "Nutcracker" meet-and-greet will pirouette just before Christmas, jazz from Kira & The Major 3 will add musical magic, and carols courtesy of The Holly Belles will ring out.

Other characters, like the Drummer Boy and Santa's Head Elf, will also up the cheer.

And look for a Kwanzaa Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 30; the festivities will include food, performances, and more.

Looking to take the train to Ovation Hollywood? The B Line will take you there.