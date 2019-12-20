Free Holiday Fun

Free Holiday Fun Opens at the Original Farmers Market

A Hanukkah celebration, Victorian carolers, and festive details will fill the clocktower'd landmark over five joyful days.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • Through Dec. 24, 2019
  • Third & Fairfax
  • Live music, mariachis, Victorian carolers, LEGO menorah

You might be searching for that one friend's address right now, because you promised yourself they'd definitely get a Christmas card this year.

Or you could be looking for the bag of bows, the ones that will go on your Hanukkah gifts. Or you might be sniffing out deals on poinsettias, if you want to make your doorstep zazzier.

But you can cease searching for a spot that's offering the pay-nothing pleasures of the season, the sort of sweet songs and sights we're looking for as Hanukkah begins and Christmas draws close.

For once again, the Original Farmers Market will be the place for a host of happy activities and live performances, and the cost to enjoy the seasonal scene is zero dollars.

Of course, you can buy a coffee and doughnut and linger for an hour or two as you enjoy the various performances, for groups like Einstein Brown's Calypso Christmas and Tom Kenny and the Hi-Seas and Susie Hansen Latin Jazz are all on the schedule.

Also on the roster? Victorian carolers, who sound quaint among all of those old-fashioned food stalls, and the Mariachi Fiesta, a Christmas Eve tradition at the market.

It's all raising the roof, or, er, the clocktowers through Dec. 24, but do check the Original Farmers Market site to see all of the entertainment choices.

And if you want to help build the LEGO menorah, a Hanukkah favorite at Fairfax District destination? Be there on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 22.

